Speaking ahead of the potential U.S.-Iran talks expected to take place on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Ankara does not want a new war in the region.

Erdoğan stated that having both sides at the negotiation table was important and urged dialogue to resolve the crisis between the two countries. The president was answering reporters' questions as he was returning home from an official visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where Iran-U.S. tensions, among other hot topics, were discussed.

Türkiye was named as one of the potential venues for direct talks between Iran and the U.S., after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran following weeks of deadly protests in Türkiye's eastern neighbor. Iran confirmed Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman's Muscat on Friday amid rumors that negotiations may collapse due to disagreements about the format and the venue. Moreover, Trump reiterated his threats to Iran on Wednesday, warning Iran's supreme leader that he should be "very worried."

Media outlets reported earlier that Iran opposed the inclusion of its ballistic missile programs in potential talks with the U.S.

Ankara, which maintains close ties with Iran and the U.S., has advocated dialogue since tensions gradually escalated over the past few weeks. Erdoğan conducted phone diplomacy with both Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the crisis, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul in January.

"We are doing everything to prevent these tensions between the United States and Iran from driving the region into a new conflict and chaos. We are on it. We clearly expressed our opposition to a military intervention in Iran. I see the sides are making room for diplomacy, and this is a positive development. Conflicts are not a solution to the problems, and they should find grounds for reconciliation. This is an ongoing process, and it has not collapsed. There is still room for dialogue and diplomacy," Erdoğan stated.

"I believe there should also be talks between leaders if the expected negotiations succeed. At a time of high military tensions, it is important to have both sides in the negotiations," he said.

"We will conduct our leadership diplomacy and diplomacy at other levels, to reinforce the ground for negotiations. We will wait and see if these grounds expand and other countries join the process," Erdoğan also said.

“Türkiye’s key advantage lies in its ability to communicate with the parties swiftly and in a results-oriented manner, as Türkiye generally maintains a more balanced position and engages with the parties on a principled basis. It currently stands out as the most suitable candidate for mediation. At present, Türkiye enjoys good relations both with the Donald Trump administration and with Iran, a country with which we have been neighbors for centuries,” Mustafa Caner, editor-in-chief of Kriter Magazine and a researcher at Turkish think-tank, the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), told Daily Sabah.

On a question whether Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries aligned more with Türkiye's policies on Iran, shifting from a seemingly pro-U.S. approach, Erdoğan said that countries such as Saudi Arabia favored the prevalence of peace in the region.

"We don't want a new war, I always said that. Saudi Arabia is also affected by any conflict. Our sensitivity on this matter is aligned. Complete peace and stability are a big win for our region. A region dominated by conflicts, bloodshed and tears is a great loss. The most reasonable choice for all of us is siding with peace. I believe the regional countries clearly see our stand on these matters after years of conflicts, and they support our stand. It is time to extinguish the fires, to get rid of the ring of fire. Common sense should unite us. Handling matters militarily will only drive the region to a catastrophe. It is of no use to anybody to stoke the fire. Our region is fed up with bloodshed and wars. We want to speak peace and increase cooperation. Problems always emerge, and disputes are part of international relations, but this is what diplomacy is for. We have to strengthen peaceful diplomacy," he stressed.

Also commenting on the situation in Gaza, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s efficient role in establishing peace and stability in the Palestinian enclave and for “proper execution of the Gaza Peace Plan.” He also called the international community to exert pressure on Israel for adherence to the cease-fire.

On Syria, Erdoğan said Ankara endorsed a strong, integrated Syria and “embraced all Syrians, be they Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens or Nusairis.”