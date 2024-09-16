Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Gaza and Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, as he reiterated Ankara’s determination to always support Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation and oppression with a call for boycotting Israel.

Erdoğan shared a video on his X account, saying that Türkiye would continue to always support Palestinians’ “noble and honorable” resistance.

“We stand by our Palestinian siblings, through our voice, our words, our prayers, our humanitarian assistance and all our resources,” Erdoğan said in his message.

Emphasizing the importance of boycotts, the video calls on viewers to take action for Palestine.

"Boycott gives us strength to rise. Like Moses, we defy the lies. Say 'no', take a stand so grant, boycott makes us hold our land," the video said.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also reposted the video, which calls for taking concrete action to stop Israel’s “lawlessness.”

“As Türkiye, we will continue to work toward defending the rights of our Palestinian siblings, stand by them in all fields and put an end to Israel’s rampant lawless attitude and take all steps necessary,” Altun said, adding that Ankara would work in this regard until Palestinian obtains its freedom.

Türkiye has been a virulent critic of Israel, has hosted Hamas leaders and welcomes the Palestinian resistance group as a liberation movement, unlike the majority of the Western world.

Ankara has called on the U.N. Security Council and the U.S. to exert pressure on Israel to accept a cease-fire proposal.

Amid the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which has caused a dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave, the surge in boycott calls against firms perceived to be tied to Israel has increased in many Muslim-majority countries, including Türkiye. Boycott campaigns have resulted in decreasing demand for some products in the food and beverage sector.

Gaza boycotts shook several multinational corporations, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks, McDonalds and more, boosting local alternatives in the Middle East.