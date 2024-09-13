The head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın discussed the latest developments regarding cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Palestine with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s political bureau in Ankara on Friday, sources said.

The meeting touched upon several issues, including a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and concrete steps to be taken to facilitate delivery of more humanitarian assistance to the ravaged Palestinian enclave.

Highlighting the constructive and positive attitude of Hamas in the negotiation process, the officials noted that Israel’s irreconcilable attitude, and it’s additions to the U.N. Security Council-backed cease-fire proposal hinder the process.

The two sides also expressed concern about Israel’s attacks, leading to massacres in Gaza.

MIT has been actively maintaining its contacts with all sides and actors since Oct. 7 to reach a cease-fire, undertaking a critical role in utilizing diplomatic channels with senior Hamas administration, Israel, Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., sources said.