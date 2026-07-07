President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the Presidential Complex. Carney was among heads of state and governments who arrived in Ankara for a two-day NATO summit.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek greeted Carney at the airport before the Canadian leader headed to the complex where other top officials, including U.S. President Donald Trump, will visit later on Tuesday.

Canada is among the countries joining an initiative announced by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday to acquire, store, transport and manage stockpiles of critical defense materials.

The country announced earlier this year that it achieved NATO’s defense spending commitment based on gross domestic product (GDP). Canada heavily invested in infrastructure and rolled out procurement decisions as well, including new submarines.