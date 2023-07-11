President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has a busy schedule at the NATO summit in Vilnius, where he is under the spotlight at a critical junction in the history of the military alliance. Hailed for Türkiye's apparent backing of Sweden's NATO membership, Erdoğan, in the meantime, held talks with heads of state from the alliance. On the first day of the summit, the president met French President Emmanuel Macron before coming together with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. None of the leaders made remarks about their meetings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan poses with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Erdoğan is set to continue his bilateral talks throughout the day and, later in the evening, is expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Also, on Tuesday, Erdoğan will address the first session of the summit. On Wednesday, he will attend the second session, NATO-Ukraine committee meeting, and heads of state meeting, where he will make separate speeches. At the end of the summit, Erdoğan is scheduled to hold a news conference at the venue.