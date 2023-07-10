President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has agreed to back Sweden's NATO bid, and will forward it to the Turkish Parliament soon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a trilateral meeting with Turkish and Swedish leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, on the eve of the critical NATO summit on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg told reporters that Erdoğan has agreed to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament “as soon as possible,” without specifying a date.

The trilateral meeting agreed to work toward eliminating sanctions and removing obstacles in defense trade and investments among allies.

Sweden also pledged to actively support Türkiye's EU accession process, including updating customs union agreement, visa liberalization.

Stockholm reassured Türkiye that it would not support terrorist organizations PKK/YPG and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in the aftermath of its NATO membership and that a new bilateral security mechanism will be created between Ankara and Stockholm.

NATO will also establish a Special Coordinator on Counterterrorism for the first time, in the bloc's history, Stoltenberg said.

He noted that Hungary has made it clear that they will not be the last to ratify Stockholm's NATO bid and would also soon approve it.

Türkiye and Hungary's top diplomats have been holding regular consultations regarding Sweden's NATO membership.

Türkiye has delayed its final approval to Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing the country of being too lenient toward anti-Islamic demonstrations as well as terrorist entities.

Recently, on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Swedish police allowed the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing "freedom of speech" after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran burning.

Although Sweden's prime minister said on Friday that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had assured him that Budapest would not delay the Nordic country's NATO accession, Hungary's parliament has not put the ratification on its agenda this week before the summer break. The parliament will hold its last meeting on Friday. The ratification process has been stranded in parliament since last July.