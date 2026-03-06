President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stepped up his peace diplomacy efforts by holding a series of phone calls with world leaders in a bid to help end the conflict in the region and ensure stability following the recent attacks on Iran.

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan engaged in diplomatic outreach with several leaders from Europe, the Middle East and beyond as part of Ankara’s efforts to prevent further escalation and promote dialogue during a period of heightened tensions.

As part of these efforts, Erdoğan spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, discussing the regional developments and the importance of diplomatic solutions.

The Turkish president also held talks with European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Erdoğan’s diplomatic contacts extended to leaders across the Muslim world and the Gulf region. He spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In the Gulf, the Turkish president held discussions with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kuwait’s emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah.

Erdoğan also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The calls reflect Türkiye’s broader diplomatic push to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions at a time when regional developments risk further instability. Ankara has repeatedly stressed the importance of diplomacy and cooperation among international actors to prevent the conflict from spreading and to support lasting peace in the region.