President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, bilateral relations, regional issues including the Russia-Ukraine war and cooperation in the defense industry were discussed between the leaders.

During the call, Erdoğan stated that there must be a solution for the safe transportation of grain from Ukraine.

Later, Erdoğan and the Estonian prime minister discussed bilateral relations, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and regional issues during a telephone call Tuesday.

Erdoğan told Kaja Kallas that Turkey encourages Ukraine and Russia to return to the negotiating table and initiatives are underway to decrease the negative humanitarian aspects of the ongoing war.

The Turkish president stressed that Turkey and the United Nations are making joint efforts for the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, which would be effective to prevent a global food crisis.

Tons of Ukrainian grains remain stuck due to the military conflict, causing global shortages and price hikes. Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, says Western sanctions are to blame for the food shortages.

Erdoğan on Monday told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Turkey maintains joint efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, which would be "effective in terms of averting a global food crisis."