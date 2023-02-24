President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Türkiye-France relations and regional developments in a videoconference call on Friday.

Erdoğan thanked Macron for French solidarity after two major earthquakes on Feb. 6 devastated Türkiye's southeast.

For his part, Macron conveyed his condolences to the Turkish nation, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

Macron "underlined the concern of fighting any evasion of the sanctions in place," his Elysee Palace office said.

He added that "pressure on and isolation of Russia must be increased" to force Moscow to "give up" on its attack, the presidency said.

Erdoğan has been able to maintain relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin by refusing to join Western sanctions on Russia and ramping up bilateral trade during the war.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the conflict.

Türkiye hosted two early rounds of peace talks and brokered a U.N.-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdoğan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Türkiye for truce talks.

His office said that he called for a "just peace" in Ukraine in a Friday phone call with Putin.