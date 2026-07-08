President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held closed-door talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the NATO summit held at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday.

No statements were made after the meeting that preceded an expected joint declaration at the end of the summit.

Macron, spotted jogging near his hotel on Wednesday morning before the summit began, sported sunglasses as he met Erdoğan, apparently due to an eye condition that also surfaced during his participation in the World Economic Forum in January. The French leader flew into Türkiye from neighboring Syria, where he signed key deals. Twin bomb attacks near his hotel did not disrupt the trip, and Macron joined other leaders in Ankara soon.

France is a founding member of NATO, though it remained detached from the military command of the alliance for decades. In 2019, Macron warned about the “brain death” of NATO, citing declining commitment by the main contributor, the United States. Back then, his remarks, uttered in an interview, were treated with skepticism by other members, but time proved Macron almost right as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his complaints about what he termed a lack of contribution to the alliance by Europe, threatening to further distance his country from the bloc.