President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may win the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to reach a solution amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, journalist Saskia van Westhreenen said in an article published in the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad on Tuesday.

In a unique position due to its friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has won widespread praise for its push to end the war and Erdoğan recently met with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations ahead of their meeting in Istanbul, which the two sides hailed as “constructive.”

The journalist included remarks Erdoğan made in his meeting with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations before their talks in Istanbul, quoting the president as saying: “The whole world is waiting for the good news. We are ready to help you.”

“If it all works out, Erdoğan could almost win a Nobel Peace Prize with his current stance,” van Westhreenen noted, underlining that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and U.S. President Joe Biden are “far away from that.”

“And honestly, that's something to think about.”

The talks in Istanbul made headlines around the globe, serving as a glimmer of hope after weeks of conflict.

A negotiator who spoke after the meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Tuesday also said that Ukraine wants to see eight countries, including Turkey, as guarantor states.

Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases.

The proposals would also include a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea and could come into force only in the event of a complete cease-fire, the negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.

Neutral status would include not having foreign military bases in Ukraine, the negotiator said.

Meanwhile, the top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said talks with Ukraine in Istanbul were constructive.

"We will convey Ukraine’s suggestions to President Putin," Medinsky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv will be suspended for dialogue after the meeting.