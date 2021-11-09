President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Upon his arrival at the complex, Dodik was welcomed by Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Erdoğan and Dodik then had a working dinner that was closed to the press.

Earlier in the same day, Bakir Izetbegovic, head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Party of Democratic Action, emphasized that "Bosnia should benefit from Turkey's favorable ties with Serbia."

Izetbegovic said he discussed many issues with Erdoğan in last week's meeting that lasted two hours.

"Erdoğan has good relations with (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic and Dodik. Erdoğan is a leader who is very strong and establishes good relations. We have to take advantage of that," said Izetbegovic.

After meeting Dodik, Erdoğan also met with Margareta Cederfelt, head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), at the Presidential Complex.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop was also present at the meeting, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.