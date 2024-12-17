European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday in the capital Ankara, her second stopover in the region. Though no statement was issued afterward, media outlets reported that the two discussed the latest situation in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. The top EU official was in Jordan on Monday where she met Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Erdoğan and von der Leyen held a joint news conference after their meeting. "We are on the same page with EU on equal representation of national will in Syria," Erdoğan said at the news conference. "Syria can only recover through assistance of neighboring countries, international community," Erdoğan stated.

The president also spoke about Türkiye's EU membership talks and said it had strategic importance for his country.

For her part, von der Leyen said Türkiye had an important role to play for stability in the region in the aftermath of fall of the regime in Syria. She also called other countries to heed Türkiye's legitimate concerns about threat of terrorism from Syria. She did not elaborate but Türkiye often complains US support for terrorist PKK/YPG which occupied parts of northeastern Syria.

The EU last week announced plans to send almost 100 tons of health supplies and other essential items to Türkiye for onward distribution to Syria by United Nations aid agencies.

The surprising takeover in Syria has raised questions in the EU about the fate of Syrians seeking refuge in the EU and how to deal with the new leadership in Damascus.

The EU and Türkiye both host large communities of Syrian refugees, with over 1 million having been granted international protection in the bloc and around 3 million Syrian refugees living in Türkiye.

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on Monday that an envoy was on his way to Damascus to make contact with the new Syrian leadership.

Until recently, Brussels claimed to have no contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was the main group behind the offensive that led to Assad's overthrow.

HTS is on the U.N. terror list and subject to EU sanctions. Kallas said time will tell whether this should be changed.