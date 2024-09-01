President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement that the two leaders discussed the ongoing genocide by Israel on Palestinian territories, and regional and global issues. Erdoğan highlighted that the international community should exert more pressure on Israel against its crimes against humanity committed in Palestinian lands, particularly in Gaza.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of joint action by Muslim countries to stop Israel’s attacks and violations of human rights as well as ensuring a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened its foreign ministers last week in Cameroon to discuss several issues including the situation in Gaza. Türkiye highlighted the plight of Palestinians and Israel’s crimes at the summit.

Ankara sought to mobilize Muslim and Arab countries to stand in the face of Israeli aggression and has been a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause. It joined a diplomatic group consisting of ministers of various countries, including Saudi Arabia, that went on a globetrotting mission to ensure more action by the international community to halt Israel’s attacks targeting innocent Palestinians and for a lasting peace. Saudi Arabia is among the defenders of the idea of a fully independent State of Palestine and last month, hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shortly after he made a historic speech at the Turkish Parliament.

Erdoğan said last week that Türkiye cannot turn its back on the Palestinian cause, which had been prioritized by its ancestors, including its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire. Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Netanyahu’s government. Türkiye has also formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Tensions between Israel and Türkiye have risen sharply since the start of the war in Gaza as Ankara has cut off commercial ties with Tel Aviv, with Erdoğan repeatedly trading barbs with Netanyahu.