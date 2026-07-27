President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday to discuss Türkiye-Senegal relations alongside regional and global issues, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue working toward achieving the two countries' bilateral trade volume target, stressing that strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly investment, would play a key role in reaching that goal.

The president also underscored the strategic importance of accelerating defense industry cooperation between Ankara and Dakar, reaffirming that Türkiye would continue advancing bilateral ties based on its "win-win" approach.