Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discussed bilateral ties and regional and global developments in a phone call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Monday.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms and said maintaining that solidarity would benefit both countries, according to a statement from the directorate.

The Turkish president emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between Ankara and Jakarta across several areas, particularly trade and the defense industry.

Erdoğan noted Türkiye would continue taking steps to advance bilateral cooperation in those fields, the statement said.

Türkiye and Indonesia have sought to deepen their defense ties in recent years alongside broader efforts to expand political and economic relations.

During the call, Erdoğan also invited Subianto to attend the COP31 Leaders Summit, which is set to be held in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya.

In April 2025, in a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Subianto, President Erdoğan noted that they discussed steps to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion in a balanced and mutual manner, as both leaders vowed to further boost cooperation.