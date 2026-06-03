Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani will pay an official visit to Türkiye on June 4 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the two leaders set to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Wednesday.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening ties between Türkiye and Niger, with leaders reviewing bilateral relations across a wide range of fields and evaluating potential steps to further deepen cooperation.

The discussions will also cover pressing regional and international issues, allowing both sides to exchange views on recent developments and areas of mutual interest.

The visit comes as Türkiye continues to expand its diplomatic, economic and security engagement across Africa, while advancing partnerships based on mutual benefit and shared development goals.