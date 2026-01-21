President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump early Wednesday.

Two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye is "closely" following developments in Syria and that Syria's unity, solidarity and territorial integrity are "important" for Ankara, the directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also exchanged views on the fight against Daesh and the situation of Daesh members in Syrian prisons.

Erdoğan stated that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region," it said.

On the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan said that efforts to establish peace in Gaza are continuing, adding Türkiye will continue to act in coordination with the US on this matter.

He also thanked Trump for the invitation to the Board of Peace for Gaza.

Trump earlier Tuesday said he would have a "very important" call with Erdoğan, "who I like a lot."

On Friday, the White House announced the formation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.

Trump has invited additional heads of state and government to join the board, including Erdoğan.