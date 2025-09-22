President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said that “every step taken in the Middle East is vital for us” and that he would discuss these in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later this week.

Erdoğan arrived in the U.S. on Sunday to address this week's 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan said he will visit Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with President Trump.

"During our meeting, we will discuss issues aimed at strengthening our bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, investment and the defense industry. Regional issues will top our agenda," he said.

Before heading to New York, Erdoğan said he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the high-level talks.

"On the occasion of the General Assembly, I will once again emphasize our stance that reflects the conscience of humanity, solves problems and contributes to the solution of problems ... In my speech, I will bring up the humanitarian disaster and atrocities in Gaza," he told reporters.

Erdoğan said what distinguishes this year's General Assembly from its predecessors is that many countries will announce their recognition of the State of Palestine.

"We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution," he added.

Israel has killed nearly 62,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The genocidal military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.

In addition to delivering humanitarian aid, Türkiye has sought to rally international organizations, including the U.N., NATO and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to restrain Israel.

Erdoğan said that he will also hold talks with his counterparts from many countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly, as well as with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was granted a visa by Washington and will address the assembly for the first time since taking office last December.

"What is more, it is extremely pleasing for us that the new administration of our neighbor Syria, which won freedom with the Dec. 8 revolution after a 14-year-long bloody and dark period, will also be there," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's permanent representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, Türkiye's ambassador to the U.S., Sedat Önal and Türkiye's New York Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal.

The president and first lady Emine Erdoğan were welcomed by a crowd carrying Turkish flags at the entrance of the Turkish House (Türkevi).

In response to a question about his upcoming meeting with Trump, in which regional issues are expected to be addressed, Erdoğan told reporters that he will hold talks with the U.S. president on Syria as well, "as it is relevant to the region."

"Every step taken in the Middle East is of vital importance to us. Of course, we need to address these matters with Mr. Trump. They are extremely important," he added.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting, Erdoğan will also meet with Turkish citizens living in the U.S. and separately hold discussions with representatives of think-tanks and leading members of the U.S. business community.