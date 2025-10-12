President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Egypt on Monday to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on the Gaza cease-fire, following an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, Türkiye’s communications chief Burhanettin Duran announced Sunday.

On Sunday, Duran wrote on social media company X: "Our President is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and to hold consultations with the leaders of the participating countries."

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump.

Besides Erdoğan, the participants will include French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Egypt said the summit aims "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability."

Trump on Wednesday announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point plan aimed at implementing a ceasefire in Gaza. The plan includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The first phase took effect on Friday.

Phase two of the plan envisions the creation of a new governing body in Gaza excluding Hamas, the deployment of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.