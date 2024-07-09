As he spoke to reporters before leaving for the United States, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye could not get what he wanted on the Palestine-Israel conflict from the military bloc and he would bring this issue to the spotlight at the alliance’s summit. Erdoğan said on Tuesday that he’d warn NATO on the issue.

The president is a staunch advocate of the Palestinian cause that seeks reinstatement of lands occupied by Israel and during the latest round of conflict, he raised the voice of resistance movement Hamas. Türkiye is engaged in global diplomatic efforts to maintain an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, where thousands of innocent civilians were slaughtered in the Israeli attacks, and, later, a lasting, two-state solution.

“At a time the sincerity of our common values is tested, we will bring ongoing massacre against Palestinian people in Gaza to the spotlight at the summit. We will highlight that the international community failed to stop Israel in this dire situation, and it is impossible for global conscience to be relieved without the establishment of a fair, permanent peace in Palestine. I will raise this issue at the highest level and convey our assessment of the issue to our counterparts in bilateral talks,” Erdoğan said.

“We still didn’t get the results we expected on the Israel-Palestine issue with NATO. I hope we can get results this time. Our foreign minister and defense minister are also holding talks on the issue,” he said.

Answering a question, Erdoğan said serious talks for a ceasefire were underway in Doha, and positive steps were taken, though the process is not concluded yet. “We are patiently following it up. Our intelligence chief and foreign minister are monitoring the process. We hope talks will succeed,” he said.