President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday held a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on its fifth day.

The Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement that the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Erdoğan underlined that the cycle of violence erupted after Israel’s attacks on Iran risked the security of the entire region, and the region cannot “tolerate another war.” Erdoğan also emphasized that they were working to end the conflict through diplomacy. He told Sheikh Mohammed that the way to end the nuclear dispute with Iran was “a return to the negotiating table.”

He also told the Emirati leader that the ongoing conflict should not overshadow the current situation in Gaza; otherwise, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem could also face the risk of a violent invasion by Israel.

As Iran’s neighbor and a major opponent of Israel’s genocidal policies in the Palestinian territories, Türkiye launched a diplomatic blitz to end the Iran-Israel conflict. Erdoğan has held talks with the leaders of the U.S. and Iran, as well as regional leaders, since Friday, offering a facilitator role to resolve the dispute between the West and Iran.