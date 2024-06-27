President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated the urgent need for diplomacy to resolve ongoing regional conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine War, as he called on the global community to take action to stop Israel's ongoing massacres, which threaten global security.

Erdoğan welcomed his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis with a formal ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The president said Türkiye encourages peace in the Russia-Ukraine war and that putting an end to destruction in Ukraine is only possible through diplomacy. He noted that initiatives excluding Russia would not yield results.

NATO member Türkiye has close ties with both nations and has sought to balance relations through the war. Earlier, it hosted the first high-level talks between the countries in the conflict. It has since been actively working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between the warring sides, as well as leading a delicately balanced mediator role by keeping communication channels with both sides open, calling for diplomatic efforts and stressing that the war can only “end at the negotiation table.”

It has been aiming to help establish a humanitarian corridor for a long while too and last week’s tripartite summit between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian ombudsmen was a step in realizing President Erdoğan’s previous suggestion to establish a humanitarian corridor in the conflict zone.

President Erdoğan also reiterated Ankara's position against Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza, which he said not only threaten regional stability but also pose a threat to global security.

Saying that permanent peace can be achieved through a two-state solution, Erdoğan said the international community must put its foot down in face of Israeli attacks.

Under Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye became the most prominent voice in the world championing the Palestinian cause. Türkiye advocates that recognition of Palestine may pave the way for ultimately resolving the longstanding Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The visiting president held official meetings to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Türkiye and Estonia are NATO allies and cooperate largely in the defense sector.