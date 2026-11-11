President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used the COP31 climate summit in Antalya to advance Türkiye's diplomatic and economic agenda, holding high-level talks with leaders from China, Armenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Australia that focused on regional peace, strategic trade corridors and deeper international cooperation, Türkiye's Presidential Communications Directorate said.

During his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Erdoğan emphasized the need to accelerate cooperation between Ankara and Beijing, particularly in investment, energy, trade and tourism.

The president highlighted the potential to align Türkiye's Middle Corridor with China's Belt and Road Initiative, saying the two projects, alongside the Development Road Project, could unlock significant economic opportunities for both countries.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's determination to take concrete steps to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across key sectors.

In separate talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdoğan addressed the ongoing normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, as well as broader regional developments.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Nov. 11, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

He said relations between Türkiye and Armenia were progressing through constructive measures, noting that several symbolic but significant steps had already been taken.

Erdoğan also reiterated Ankara's support for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing that Türkiye was closely monitoring developments aimed at securing lasting regional stability.

The president separately met with Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency Chair Denis Becirovic and Presidency member Zeljko Komsic, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to the Balkan country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order.

Erdoğan emphasized Ankara's friendship with all three constituent peoples of Bosnia-Herzegovina and pledged continued support for the European Union-led Operation Althea peacekeeping mission.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency Chair Denis Becirovic and Presidency member Zeljko Komsic, Antalya, Nov. 11, 2026. (DHA Photo)

The discussions also covered opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, alongside regional and international developments.

In another meeting, Erdoğan received Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with talks focusing on bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said trade between Türkiye and Australia remained below its full potential and called for greater efforts to explore cooperation opportunities across multiple sectors.

He also highlighted the shared responsibilities of Türkiye and Australia at COP31 and thanked Albanese for his country's contributions to the climate summit.