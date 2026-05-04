The normalization and peace process between Türkiye and Armenia is "extremely valuable" and can serve as an example for other regions, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Monday during a visit to Yerevan.

"Unfortunately, many regions of the world are not in such a situation. There are numerous conflicts and increasingly deepening wars," Yılmaz told journalists on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community summit.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly restore the ancient Ani Bridge.

The agreement was announced following a meeting between Yılmaz and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the summit in the Armenian capital.

"Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has made an important contribution to bringing this process to this point," Yılmaz noted, adding that Pashinyan "has made a major contribution as well, demonstrating courageous leadership by presenting a realistic vision that serves the interests of his people-not just in words, but through concrete actions.”

Türkiye was represented at the highest level since 2008 by the vice president at the summit.

Calling Monday's meeting in Yerevan "historic,” Yılmaz said: "Both in terms of Türkiye-Armenia relations and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the participation and the atmosphere here were highly positive. I hope it brings beneficial outcomes for the shared future, unity of geography, and common destiny of all the nations and states in this region.”

Yılmaz also emphasized Türkiye’s broader diplomatic role, saying: "At the same time, our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to support normalization and peace with all of Türkiye’s strength and resources, maintaining dialogue with all sides in the region.”

He added that Erdogan's "diplomacy for peace applies across many areas-not only in this issue, but also conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the US, Gaza, Africa, Syria, and the Balkans.”

He also said: "Each individual step may not seem sufficient on its own, but over time, these steps accumulate, building trust between countries.”

Yılmaz also pointed to practical developments, including transport and investment links: "Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Istanbul, and there are plans to increase them. Pegasus had already started earlier. There are also important developments in telecommunications.”

On the wider impact of the Mideast conflict, he said: "We believe that peace serves humanity. A just peace benefits everyone. Wars ultimately bring destruction and create high human costs.”

He added: "As seen in the recent Iran-U.S,-Israel conflict, wars also generate major economic costs.”

On infrastructure, he said: "Regarding the Ani Bridge, technical preparations have already been completed. Our institutions are now on the ground. There are no remaining obstacles, so work is expected to begin very soon.”

According to Yılmaz, "progress is being made day by day in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, with mutual positive steps being taken,” adding that parallel efforts between Türkiye and Armenia are "creating a new atmosphere in the South Caucasus.”

"This is one of the most strategic regions in the world. It has historically been a transit region. We believe that as peace and normalization are achieved in the South Caucasus, first and foremost, everyone living in this region will benefit. Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye-all countries will benefit,” he underlined.

He also linked regional stability to global trade dynamics, noting: "As is well known, there is a war involving Russia, conflicts extending southward, and southern routes are operating at near full capacity. Therefore, the ‘Middle Corridor’ is extremely important, and today everyone recognizes its strategic significance more clearly.”

He concluded by thanking Armenian officials for their warm welcome in Yerevan. "Finally, I would like to say that from the moment we arrived, Armenian authorities showed us great interest and hospitality. I would like to thank all Armenian officials, especially Prime Minister Pashinyan, for their warm welcome and for creating such a positive atmosphere.”