President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late Monday arrived in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku to hold official talks with President Ilham Aliyev and visit the Nagorno-Karabakh region’s recently liberated town of Shusha.

Erdoğan was received in Baku by Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Halef Halefov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim and Turkey's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı.

Erdoğan was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Ömer Çelik and the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Osman Aşkın Bak.

Aliyev on Tuesday welcomed Erdoğan on the way to Shusha. Erdoğan is the first leader to visit the historic city, following its liberation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in November last year, after 28 years of Armenian occupation. Shusha, known as the pearl of Nagorno-Karabakh, was occupied by Armenia on May 8, 1992.

The town has significant military value since it is located on strategic high ground about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the region’s capital over Khankendi (Stepanakert) and on the road linking the city with Armenian territory. Besides its strategic significance, the town is known as a symbol of Azerbaijani history and culture with many historic sites, the restoration of which has started. Many prominent Azerbaijani musicians and scholars were born in the city.

Azerbaijan seized back swathes of its Armenian-occupied territory last year in a conflict that erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict claimed 6,000 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered truce in November 2020.

While the Karabakh truce has largely held, the border region has witnessed several skirmishes.

After a private meeting, Erdoğan and Aliyev are expected to attend a signing ceremony for military cooperation, hold a joint press conference and take a tour of Shusha.