President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that a new conflict involving Iran would plunge the Middle East into “a fresh wave of destruction,” stressing that Türkiye firmly opposes any U.S. or Israeli military action and is ready to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat published Tuesday, Erdoğan said Türkiye has urged all counterparts to exercise restraint amid ongoing regional tensions.

"The wounds inflicted by the implementation of such scenarios in Gaza, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan remain vivid in our collective memory. For this reason, as Türkiye, we categorically oppose the outbreak of a new war or a new wave of destruction in our region," Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara advocates resolving issues through dialogue, reason, prudence, and sound judgment.

"We have openly and consistently expressed our opposition to any military intervention against Iran on every platform," the president said, and added that they advise their counterparts to refrain from "any steps that could escalate tensions, exercising due restraint."

Noting that Türkiye is ready to undertake a facilitation role, Erdoğan said Ankara continues to diplomatically engage with the U.S. and Iran and opposes every step that would escalate tensions in the region.

Türkiye has sought to solve the crisis through diplomacy and was scheduled to hold U.S.-Iran talks but sources said Tuesday that Tehran wants its planned meeting shifted from Istanbul to Oman and limit them strictly to bilateral nuclear talks.

“Our aim is not to manage crises, but to prevent them,” he said.

Regarding Gaza, Erdoğan said the main barrier to the second phase of the peace plan is the fragility of the cease-fire and Israel’s continued obstruction of aid and displacement of civilians. He called for Israel’s gradual withdrawal in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, immediate large-scale reconstruction and uninterrupted humanitarian access. He noted that Türkiye is prepared to contribute to a peacekeeping or international mission in Gaza once the conditions are met.

“The label does not matter – the mission must protect civilians, support aid delivery and reinforce lasting peace,” he said.

Erdoğan sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for rejecting Turkish and Qatari involvement in Gaza, saying such debates “do not produce solutions.” He stressed that any postwar arrangement must reflect the will of the Palestinian people, calling this “the only source of legitimacy.”

The president also condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, calling the move “illegitimate, null and void,” and warning that it threatens stability in the Horn of Africa. He said Türkiye will continue defending Somalia’s territorial integrity and welcomed the swift rejection of the decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the OIC, the Arab League, the EU and African Union officials.

Regarding Syria, Erdoğan said emerging diplomatic and on-the-ground developments in Türkiye's southern neighbor indicate that a new political horizon is possible, emphasizing that any lasting settlement must preserve the country’s territorial integrity and restore state authority nationwide.

He said narrowing conflict zones and recent integration steps show progress, but stressed that durable peace also requires social reconciliation and a shared sense of belonging under the central government. Erdoğan noted that Türkiye’s benchmark is a Syria that does not threaten its neighbors, rejects terrorist safe havens and includes all communities on an equal-citizenship basis. He added that Türkiye, together with partners such as Saudi Arabia, will support every constructive initiative that strengthens Syria’s unity and stability both in negotiations and on the ground.

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s recent humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives in Sudan, including reopening the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Ziraat Bank offices in Port Sudan, restarting Turkish Airlines flights and delivering more than 12,000 tons of aid. He said Türkiye will support coordination among Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United States in efforts to end the conflict.