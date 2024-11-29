President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday gave a stark warning of a critical crossroads for humanity as Israel’s “genocidal” war rages on in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel has massacred 50,000 Palestinians in the past year, leveled the Gaza Strip where not only humanitarian values but the reliability of the international system has been tested,” Erdoğan said at TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

"We are witnessing events that will shape not just the next decade but the future of our grandchildren,” the president warned.

He pointed to the conflict in Gaza as a key threat to Middle East stability, expressing hope that a cease-fire reached earlier this week between Israel and Lebanon could mark the beginning of a lasting peace.

He called for immediate international efforts to establish a sustainable cease-fire in Gaza.

"Before humanity loses more ground, a sustainable cease-fire must urgently be achieved in Gaza. From day one, Türkiye has advocated for this," Erdoğan said.

"We are ready to put not just our hands but our entire being behind this burden to stop the genocide in Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace."

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a cease-fire.

Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. It has formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

U.N. failings

The TRT gathering, themed "A World at a Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations," brought together policymakers, academics and experts to discuss solutions to pressing global challenges.

Erdoğan also used the platform to renew his longstanding criticism of the United Nations, asserting that its current structure is ill-equipped to manage today’s conflicts.

"Can we continue with this United Nations? No," he said. "The U.N. needs a complete overhaul. A system where five permanent members and 15 temporary members decide for the world cannot address today’s problems.”

In all related events, the Turkish leader promotes his reform call with the mantra "world is bigger than five" about members of the U.N. Security Council, which has the power to veto any initiatives aimed at stopping aggressive countries such as Israel.

Just last week, the U.S. vetoed a resolution at the UNSC demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” cease-fire in Gaza while 14 other members voted in favor.

Chance for reform

Despite his critique of the global order, Erdoğan struck a hopeful tone, suggesting that crises can offer opportunities for transformation.

"Every crisis carries the seeds of a new beginning for those who can seize the moment," he said, urging nations to rise above divisions and work collectively for the future.

“If we don’t act now, when will we?” he said, stressing the shared agony of Gazans, Palestinians and Lebanese people under Israeli bombardment. “Türkiye will always speak up for Palestine,” he concluded.

Erdoğan’s remarks come as Türkiye continues its efforts to mediate regional conflicts and push for broader reforms in global governance.

Ankara suspended trade relations with Israel last May, applied to join a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Tel Aviv and is currently focused on the implementation of an arms embargo on Israel, to rally the international community through an initiative at the United Nations on this issue.