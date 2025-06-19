EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas hailed Türkiye's role in diplomacy and said the country was a "security player" for the bloc.

"When it comes to the role of Türkiye, Istanbul has been where many meetings take place. Therefore, everybody is grateful that Türkiye is also offering this mediation," Kaja Kallas told reporters, in response to a question about ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Kallas said the EU's recent decisions on security and defense have unlocked significant funding, with over 800 billion euros ($918 billion) available to support joint procurement and defense projects.

She stressed that these instruments, including the SAFE loan mechanism, are not protectionist and can also be used in cooperation with partner countries such as Türkiye.

"Now Türkiye, as a candidate country, also has access to SAFE loans, for example, for joint projects with European countries," she said, adding that these tools aim to strengthen Europe’s defense industry while fostering collaboration beyond the bloc.

Last month, EU countries adopted a regulation setting up SAFE, a new financial instrument designed to support member states that wish to invest in defense industrial production through common procurement, focusing on priority capabilities.

Under the approved part of the regulation, joint defense procurement of the bloc may include third countries not members of the EU, such as Türkiye.

Europe aims to reinforce its defenses as the U.S. reconsiders its generous support to the continent’s defense since World War II and the perceived threat from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Türkiye is eager to contribute to Europe’s security architecture, although the bloc stalled its accession for years.

In the Middle East, she expressed concern over rising tensions, particularly attacks on nuclear sites and fears of wider conflict. She said the EU supports diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and manage risks related to Iran and regional instability.

"This war in the Middle East is extremely concerning. The risks of miscalculation are very high, so we try to bring the tensions down," she said.