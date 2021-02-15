Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the European Union Delegation to Turkey, on Monday offered his condolences to the Turkish public for the terror attack in northern Iraq’s Gara region where the PKK terrorist organization killed 13 Turkish citizens.

“We would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to their bereaved families and Turkey,” the ambassador said in a written statement.

The PKK executed 13 Turkish citizens, which included military and police personnel, in a cave during a Turkish military operation launched on Feb. 10 against the terrorist organization, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced Sunday. Most were shot in the head.

Reactions from Turkish officials have since mounted.

Turkey launched Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle last June to ensure the safety of Turks and its national borders by eliminating terrorist threats. Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Feb. 10 to prevent the PKK and other terror groups from reestablishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks. The operation was completed Sunday.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.