Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Qatar on Thursday as part of a broader regional tour aimed at addressing escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

Fidan’s visit follows his participation in a high-level meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where regional developments were discussed with counterparts from several countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on March 17, Fidan had signaled the upcoming trip, saying he would embark on a regional tour to consult with countries on steps to halt the ongoing conflict.

“We will be visiting countries in the region starting tomorrow to discuss measures that can be taken to stop the war,” Fidan said.

The Turkish minister also held late-night talks in Riyadh on Wednesday with fellow foreign ministers, focusing on recent developments in the region and potential diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Türkiye has been actively engaging in diplomatic initiatives, calling for de-escalation and a return to dialogue amid growing instability in the Middle East.

The tensions in the region have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,000 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian top officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.