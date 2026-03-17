Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues unabated, with civilians facing ongoing violence, displacement and deepening shortages of basic necessities due to Israel's cease-fire violations.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Fidan criticized Israel’s assassinations of Iranian officials as a violation of international law and announced that he will begin visits to regional countries starting Wednesday to share Türkiye’s assessments and proposals.