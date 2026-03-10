Türkiye has intensified diplomatic contacts with regional and international partners as fighting in the Middle East raises concerns about the risk of a broader regional conflict and its potential impact on the country’s security.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday following recent tensions linked to missile activity near Turkish airspace, according to a statement by the Directorate of Communications.

During the call, Pezeshkian rejected claims that Iran had launched a missile attack targeting Türkiye and proposed the formation of a joint investigation team to clarify the incident.

“We are ready to establish a joint team to examine the claims put forward by hostile countries and regimes in order to eliminate misunderstandings,” Pezeshkian said, according to a statement.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and expressed sorrow over civilian casualties, including children killed in a reported attack on a school in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye opposes any interference in Iran’s internal affairs and warned that escalating regional tensions would not serve the long-term interests of either Iran or neighboring countries.

He also stressed that Türkiye has no intention of confronting Iran and said Ankara is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

“Diplomatic channels must remain open more than ever in the current circumstances,” Erdoğan said during the call, according to the Turkish presidency.

The conversation came amid heightened regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and escalating hostilities across the Middle East.

The war erupted on Feb. 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched a coordinated pre-emptive strike on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile bases, naval installations and Iranian leadership.

The operation killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior officials.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile attacks on Israel and U.S. military assets across Gulf countries, while Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi forces in Yemen escalated regional hostilities.

Total casualties now exceed 2,000, with hundreds of thousands displaced, fueling a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Erdoğan also held a separate phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the same day to discuss the latest developments following attacks on Iran and the broader regional conflict.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue working to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

Aliyev conveyed his well-wishes to Erdoğan following the interception of a ballistic projectile that had entered Turkish airspace.

Over the past week, two ballistic projectiles fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace were intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The diplomatic activities coincided with a meeting of Türkiye’s Cabinet chaired by Erdoğan in Ankara, where officials reviewed the potential impacts of the regional conflict on the country.

Speaking after the meeting, Erdoğan said Turkish authorities had analyzed various scenarios related to the crisis, including the possibility that the conflict could expand or intensify.

“We are monitoring developments moment by moment and ignoring no possibility,” Erdoğan said.

He added that all state institutions had been mobilized to manage potential risks stemming from the conflict.

“Our primary objective is to keep our country away from this fire,” Erdoğan said, emphasizing that protecting Türkiye’s security and the well-being of its population remains the government’s top priority.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of phone calls with counterparts from several countries to discuss the escalating crisis.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan spoke separately with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The discussions focused on the risks posed by the ongoing war and attacks affecting third countries.

Fidan also spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, exchanging views on possible steps to reduce tensions in the region.

Most recently, in another call on Tuesday, Fidan told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that any violation of Turkish airspace was unacceptable and said Türkiye would continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its security.

Araghchi responded that the missiles detected heading toward Turkish airspace were not launched by Iran and also stated comprehensive investigation into the incident would be conducted.

Furthermore, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also held a phone call with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

The two officials discussed bilateral defense cooperation and regional security developments, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also said Türkiye was closely monitoring the economic and security consequences of the conflict.

In a statement posted on social media, Yılmaz warned that the war between Iran, the U.S. and Israel was already affecting global energy and logistics channels and could further destabilize the regional and global economy if prolonged.

He said Türkiye continues to call on all sides to pursue diplomacy and a cease-fire to prevent further escalation.