Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls Wednesday with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan and Canada to discuss the latest developments and the evolving security environment in the region, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, and Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand.

His discussions come after a ballistic missile fired from Iran toward Türkiye's Hatay was intercepted by NATO defenses.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, the conversations focused on recent regional developments and included a comprehensive assessment of the current security situation. The ministers exchanged views on ongoing tensions and potential diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the region in the face of the U.S.-Iran war.

In separate phone calls on Tuesday, Fidan also spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Nechirvan Barzani, the head of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government.

The large-scale assault by the United States and Israel began Saturday, targeting multiple Iranian military and political sites and killing several senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military commanders, according to Iranian and regional reports.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said Tuesday that at least 787 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli-U.S. attacks on Iran since the war started.