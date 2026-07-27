Sudan’s Foreign Minister and Minister of International Cooperation, Mohieddin Salem, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 28-29, as Ankara seeks to deepen bilateral ties while reaffirming its support for Sudan’s sovereignty and efforts to end the country’s conflict.

According to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to hold talks with Salem focusing on political, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as regional developments, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

The ministry said Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while emphasizing Ankara’s commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the African country.

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023 after a dispute between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular military collapsed into open conflict.

U.N. estimates indicate the war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million at its peak, making it one of the world's largest displacement crises.

The ministers are also expected to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education and culture, alongside strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral relations.

Ankara is expected to reaffirm its commitment to humanitarian assistance for Sudan and highlight the potential role of Turkish companies in the country’s future reconstruction efforts.

During the visit, the two sides are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Diplomacy Academy of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Diplomatic Institute of Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sudan's army has regained control of a key highway linking the capital Khartoum with the flashpoint city of El-Obeid, according to AFP sources announced on Monday.

The report was followed by the claims of the Sudanese army on Sunday that government troops and supporting units destroyed 62 RSF combat vehicles and seized 54 others during military operations in North Kordofan state.

In a statement carried by the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements said the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Joint Force and allied units achieved a new battlefield victory across operational axes in North Kordofan.

The Joint Force said the operations inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on the RSF, including the seizure of 54 combat vehicles in good condition and the destruction of more than 62 others.

Türkiye-Sudan ties

Türkiye and Sudan established diplomatic relations in 1957. Bilateral ties gained new momentum following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Sudan in 2017, when the two countries established a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Senior-level contacts have intensified over the past year. Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chairperson Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited Türkiye in December 2025 and met Erdoğan again in Türkiye in early June. Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris also visited Türkiye in May, when the two countries held the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission. Salem previously traveled to Türkiye in April to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Despite Sudan’s ongoing conflict and broader regional challenges, bilateral trade reached approximately $390 million in 2025, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye has also continued humanitarian support, sending eight aid ships carrying around 12,000 tons of relief supplies and 30,000 tents since mid-2024.

In July 2025, Türkiye’s Health Ministry delivered 64 tons of medical supplies to support Sudan’s response to a cholera outbreak.