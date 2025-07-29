Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to European Union membership during talks in Istanbul with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, stressing the urgent need for a credible and principled enlargement policy based solely on merit and objective criteria.

In a joint statement following the July 25 meeting, the two sides underscored the significance of Türkiye’s candidate status and its constructive role in promoting stability and prosperity in the wider region.

Fidan and Kos agreed to advance a joint agenda on key connectivity issues, including trade, energy, transport and digitalization, particularly within the framework of the EU’s Black Sea strategy and projects linking Europe to Central Asia.

They welcomed the European Commission’s decision to facilitate multiple-entry visas for Turkish citizens as part of efforts to strengthen predictability and mobility, and reiterated the importance of the Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

The two sides also reaffirmed their determination to work toward the better implementation of the existing Customs Union and push forward its modernization, stressing that an updated Customs Union would be mutually beneficial and essential for building a resilient and inclusive economic partnership.

Recognizing the European Investment Bank as a key player in regional development, both sides expressed their intent to boost cooperation with the EIB to support innovation-driven, sustainable projects in Türkiye and neighboring regions.

Fidan and Kos pledged to step up joint efforts for the reconstruction of vital infrastructure and services in Ukraine, while encouraging private sector participation. They also welcomed the Türkiye Investment Platform’s support for channeling investments into strategic sectors, promoting long-term sustainability and enhancing regional inclusivity.

The two also exchanged views on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on July 24 and the Balkan Peace Platform on July 26.

Fidan briefed Kos on the expanded-format informal meetings on Cyprus held in Geneva and New York under the auspices of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which Kos welcomed.

Kos stressed that dialogue on the rule of law and democratic standards remains an integral part of Türkiye-EU relations, and emphasized Türkiye’s commitment in this regard as a candidate country.