Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Bulgarian counterpart Svetlan Stoev on Monday discussed bilateral relations in a phone call.

According to a written statement from the Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed transitions across the Turkey-Bulgaria border, while Çavuşoğlu thanked Stoev for his support in the resolution of bilateral problems.

Turkey recently summoned Bulgaria’s envoy to Ankara Hristov Tcholakov over claims that Turkey interfered in the country’s internal affairs.

The ministry denied the claims that Bulgarian voters were directed by Turkish authorities during the Nov. 14 presidential and parliamentary polls in Bulgaria.

It was expressed to the ambassador that Ankara expects Turkey and voting in Turkey to be respected in Bulgarian domestic politics and a note containing these issues was delivered.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev scored a comfortable reelection victory on Sunday.

"Bulgaria is exiting from the deadlock," the former fighter pilot said after polling institutes estimated his share of the vote at 66%.

Radev's clear win may usher in a period of political stability after a new anti-corruption party won a surprise victory last weekend in the country's third general election this year.

Only 40% of those eligible turned out for the first round, and the electoral commission said just 24% had voted by 2 p.m. GMT on Sunday, down sharply from 2016.