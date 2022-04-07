Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed Turkey’s relations and the Russia-Ukraine war with his Canadian, Italian and Swedish counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

The foreign minister’s first meeting took place with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.

They discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

His second meeting was with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The latest developments in Libya and Ukraine as well as bilateral cooperation in the defense industry and economy were discussed, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu then held a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde to discuss bilateral relations, security challenges and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.