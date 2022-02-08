Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken late Tuesday to discuss several issues, including Turkey’s efforts to solve the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

“Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu informed his counterpart about our initiatives to thaw the tensions between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through dialogue,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the statement, the top diplomats also discussed the developments in northern Syria, with Çavuşoğlu emphasizing the need to counter the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian affiliate YPG's acts against civilians.

The officials also discussed the recent developments in the Caucasus, especially the ongoing normalization process with Armenia.

Çavuşoğlu invited Blinken to the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, while Blinken expressed his hope for a speedy recovery for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.