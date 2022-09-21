Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, United Nations Alliance of Civilizations High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar within the framework of the bilateral meetings in New York on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu shared the details of the meetings within the scope of the 77th U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on his Twitter account.

“We discussed NATO enlargement and recent developments in Ukraine, including grain exports, with the Spanish Foreign Minister, with whom we met in the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly. We discussed visa issues, Aegean problems, and the latest developments in Ukraine with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Noting that they also discussed the issue of how to strengthen the Alliance of Civilizations with U.N. High-Representative Moratinos and Italian Minister Bueno, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that they discussed the steps that can be taken to further develop Türkiye-India relations with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar.

Earlier he met United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Çavuşoğlu said that they discussed "bilateral issues, the war in Ukraine and regional developments."