Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday separately met with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo Besnik Tahiri ahead of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) informal meeting of foreign ministers to be held in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya.

"(We) discussed bilateral and regional issues," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter after meeting with Tahiri, highlighting the amicable bond with the Kosovar people.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed hope that justice will be served and that Turkey will continue to support Kosovo.

Earlier in the day, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci announced his resignation after a war crimes indictment prepared by the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor's Office in The Hague was accepted by the court.

Writing on Twitter about his meeting with the top Serbian diplomat, Çavuşoğlu said he once again congratulated Selakovic for his appointment as foreign minister.

"(We) discussed preparations of 3rd High Level Cooperation Council (meeting). (We) will further our cooperation in economy, transportation & education," he said.

Turkey assumed the chairmanship of the SEECP in July 2020 for a one year term and also headed the organization from 1998-1999 and 2009-2010.

Founded in 1996, the SEECP includes 13 countries from southeastern Europe and promotes regional cooperation in diverse sectors.