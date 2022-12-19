Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu hosted the former leader of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Monday.

Çavuşoğlu on Twitter shared a photo from his meeting with Karzai, saying: "Our solidarity with Afghan people and support for the stability of Afghanistan will continue."

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last year on Aug. 15 as the officials of the U.S.-backed Kabul administration fled the country and foreign forces withdrew.

Following the departure of ex-President Ashraf Ghani, former President Karzai, veteran politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah formed a council to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

Meanwhile, the interim Taliban government, which identifies itself as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is facing a test of safeguarding human rights besides providing health, education, economy and agriculture services.

Since the Taliban took over the government, the ethnic, regional and sectarian divisions and political instability disappeared spontaneously. However, the visibility of the Pashtuns in the power corridors increased rapidly.

NATO member Türkiye maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover, and has urged those countries to step up engagement. The country said to fully work with the Taliban only if they form a more inclusive administration.

Ankara called on the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan to allow girls of all ages to attend school after the latter announced a decision to suspend education for female students after the sixth grade.