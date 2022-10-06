Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to his Czech counterpart over the phone on Wednesday.

The discussion with Jan Lipavsky focused on the European Political Community (EPC) Summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

The summit, which will be held in Prague on Thursday, will gather leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries, including Türkiye.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu spoke to Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai over the phone.

The ministry did not share the details of the conversation.

Çavusoğlu also hosted a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament.

"Discussed recent developments in Ukraine and NATO enlargement," he said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu also held a phone call with Roza Otunbayeva, Kyrgyzstan's former president, who was appointed as the new U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan, to congratulate her on his new post.