Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday arrived in Tajikistan for a three-day official visit to participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.
"In friendly and brotherly #Tajikistan to discuss bilateral relations and attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.
İkili ilişkileri ele almak ve Asya'nın Kalbi-İstanbul Süreci 9. Bakanlar Konferansı için dost ve kardeş #Tacikistan'dayız.— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 28, 2021
In friendly and brotherly #Tajikistan to discuss bilateral relations and attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process. pic.twitter.com/wf6BhI8Ufb
"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry previously said.
"Çavuşoğlu will also attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which is co-hosted by Tajikistan and Afghanistan, on March 30, 2021," the statement added.
The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011, has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.
"The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence-building measures," according to the organization's website.
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey ranked third among the countries which assisted Tajikistan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The total value of Turkish investments in the country between 2009 and 2019 was $200 million.
Bilateral trade volume was $322 million in 2020. The total value of 52 projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in the Central Asian country is $660 million.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.