Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday arrived in Tajikistan for a three-day official visit to participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

"In friendly and brotherly #Tajikistan to discuss bilateral relations and attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

İkili ilişkileri ele almak ve Asya'nın Kalbi-İstanbul Süreci 9. Bakanlar Konferansı için dost ve kardeş #Tacikistan'dayız.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry previously said.

"Çavuşoğlu will also attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which is co-hosted by Tajikistan and Afghanistan, on March 30, 2021," the statement added.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011, has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

"The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence-building measures," according to the organization's website.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey ranked third among the countries which assisted Tajikistan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The total value of Turkish investments in the country between 2009 and 2019 was $200 million.

Bilateral trade volume was $322 million in 2020. The total value of 52 projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in the Central Asian country is $660 million.