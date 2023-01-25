Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will host his counterparts from Thailand and Serbia on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

During a three-day visit to Türkiye starting on Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu and Don Pramudwinai will co-chair the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Türkiye and Thailand, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation, exchange views on current regional and international development and sign the second Joint Plan of Action between Türkiye and Thailand for the 2023-2028 period," it added.

Türkiye established diplomatic relations with Thailand in 1958, opening an embassy in Bangkok the same year. The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara was opened in 1972. Thailand is one of Türkiye's partners in the Asia Anew Initiative.

To improve ties with Asian countries in different fields, Türkiye launched the Asia Anew initiative in 2019. The initiative offers a new vision that might shape the future of Turkish foreign policy as a whole. It aims to improve ties with Asian countries in various areas, including education, the defense industry, investments, trade, technology, culture and political dialogue.

Türkiye considers ASEAN a key organization in the region, considering its combined economy, dynamic population and strategic location. Türkiye applied to become a sectoral dialogue partner to ASEAN in 2015 and its application was accepted on Aug. 5, 2017, during the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in the Philippines.

On the other side, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will pay an official visit to Türkiye on the same day. Çavuşoğlu and Dacic will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations and steps for further enhancing the Türkiye-Serbia cooperation, as well as current regional and international developments, the ministry said in a statement.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic, and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural, and human ties with the region.

In the last couple of years, Türkiye-Serbia relations have been at their best in line with the strategic partnership objectives.