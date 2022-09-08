Both the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Türkiye’s Asia Anew Initiative embrace the idea of cooperative peace, Ambassador Nilvana Darama, Coordinator for the Asia Anew Initiative at the foreign ministry, said Thursday.

“Türkiye views relations with ASEAN from a long-term strategic perspective. This is a priority under our Asia Anew Initiative. Türkiye’s interest in ASEAN is not new. Our decision to establish institutional ties with ASEAN dates back to 1999,” Darama said while speaking at the ASEAN Day celebration event in the capital Ankara.

The event, which took place at the Indonesian Ambassador’s Residence, was attended by several ambassadors, members of the press as well as business representatives.

“This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Türkiye-ASEAN sectoral dialogue partnership – a relationship that will cherish,” Darama underlined.

Darama said that the ASEAN, since its founding, has achieved remarkable economic growth and social progress while becoming the engine of peace and stability in South East Asia.

“The accomplishments of ASEAN as one of the most successful regional organizations in the world have become a source of inspiration for the wider regions. We commend ASEAN’s increasing global profile and its leading role in the region,” she added. ASEAN and Türkiye became sectoral dialogue partners in 2017. Türkiye and ASEAN are partners, Darama said, underlining that both share the same objectives of a more peaceful world.

“Türkiye is a major player in the region and ASEAN plays a central role in the Asia-Pacific. Both Türkiye and ASEAN are regional hubs for transportation, logistics and trade, their economies are complementary. On the bilateral front, Türkiye has an excellent level of dialogue and cooperation with the ASEAN member states as evidenced by the frequent high-level contacts,” Darama said, indicating that, however, more potential exists, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

To improve ties with Asian countries in different areas, Türkiye in 2019 launched the Asia Anew initiative. The initiative offers a new vision that might shape the future of Turkish foreign policy as a whole. It aims to improve ties with Asian countries in various areas, including education, the defense industry, investments, trade, technology, culture and political dialogue.

Türkiye considers ASEAN as a key organization in the region, considering its combined economy, dynamic population and strategic location. Türkiye applied to become a sectoral dialogue partner to ASEAN in 2015 and its application was accepted on Aug. 5, 2017, during the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting held in the Philippines.

Speaking at the same event, Thailand’s Ambassador to Türkiye and the Chair of ASEAN Ankara Committee (AAC), Apirat Sugondhabhirom, said that this year’s celebration is particularly important as 2022 marked the 55th Anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN, in Bangkok in 1967.

“Since its inception in 1967, ASEAN has come a long way. It has evolved from a political union of five founding nations into a regional community of 10 nations, a family of 650 million people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $3 trillion, a peaceful, stable and resilient region with dynamic economies, embracing political-security, economic and social-cultural dimensions, with the core spirit of 'One Vision, One Identity, One Community,'” the ambassador said.

“ASEAN and Türkiye have fostered friendship and partnership over five years under the Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Framework in areas of mutual interests, from tourism, renewable energy, science and technology to trade and investment. More can, and should, be done to strengthen this partnership,” Sugondhabhirom highlighted.

He added that ASEAN noted with optimism that the Asia Anew Initiative of Türkiye, which put ASEAN at the heart of its policy, will contribute to fostering closer ties between the two.

“For our part, we can reassure you that the ASEAN Ankara Committee remains committed to working together with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all relevant agencies of the Turkish government in strengthening the relations between ASEAN and Türkiye,” he said.

The ambassador further announced that the AAC and the Turkish foreign ministry would organize several events and activities under the theme of “ASEAN Week” in the upcoming period to mark five years of relations.