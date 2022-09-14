A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday last week said that the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, will be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey Church in the capital, London.

While the high-level protocol of 2,000 people is expected to attend the ceremony, which will include heads of state from all over the world, it has been announced that Türkiye will be represented by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

In addition, the day of the queen's funeral will be a public holiday in the country, and then the mourning process in the country is expected to be completed.