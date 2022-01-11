Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to China on Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

Bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international issues, will be discussed during the visit, it added.

In July, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, held a meeting via phone conference where they discussed enhancing cooperation in many fields, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine development.

Steps that will improve Turkey-China relations and regional developments, especially in terms of trade, investment, energy, transportation and health, were discussed in the phone call, according to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

There is a wide-reaching cooperation potential between the two countries in all fields of regional and global diplomacy and economy, President Erdoğan emphasized, and stated that the High-Level Joint Working Group between the countries will accelerate cooperation.