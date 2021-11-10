Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu voiced Turkey's continued support for Libya ahead of the country's critical upcoming elections, during his meeting with President of the High Council of the State of Libya Khaled al-Mishri on Wednesday in Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter that he hopes stability, prosperity and peace will prevail in Libya and Turkey will continue to support the Libyans.

Çavuşoğlu and al-Mishri discussed the political situation and latest developments.

The meeting comes a month ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls to be held on Dec. 24.

The elections are seen as a step toward normalcy after nearly a decade of war affecting the country.

Libya's first-ever direct presidential poll is the culmination of the peace process initiated last year by the United Nations to draw a line against years of violence since the revolt that toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Despite a year of relative peace following a cease-fire between the eastern and western camps, the wrangling over the legal basis for the elections threatens to derail the peace process. This has sparked fears of a return to violence in the event of a contested result.

More than 2.8 million of Libya's 7 million residents have registered to vote.

Potential candidates include putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the commander of eastern-based forces in the civil war, and Gadhafi's son Saif al-Islam Gadhafi; both are considered deeply divisive figures.

Former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has confirmed that he will contest, including diplomats Aref al-Nayed and Ibrahim Dabbachi, and comedian Hatem al-Kour.