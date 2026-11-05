Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed ongoing negotations between Tehran and Washington with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday, amid evolving regional developments.

The two ministers exchanged views on the diplomatic process between Iran and the U.S., as well as other regional issues, according to diplomatic sources.

Türkiye has been calling on the U.S. and Iran to end the war and return to the negotiation table.

The U.S.-Israel-Iran war has already put Türkiye on alert, particularly after several missiles fired toward Turkish territory were intercepted by NATO air defense systems deployed in the country. The incidents have been isolated, however, unlike the barrage of missiles targeting Gulf countries. Türkiye and Iran maintain good relations, and Ankara at one point sought to mediate the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which is still ongoing, with occasional bursts of missile launches.